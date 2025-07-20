The Book Report: Ron Charles on new summer reads (July 20)

By Washington Post book critic Ron Charles

As summer revs up, here are three cool new novels, and a work of history that's wilder than fiction!

Simon & Schuster

Lucas Schaefer's debut novel, "The Slip," takes place in and around a boxing gym in Austin, Texas, where everybody is trying to become somebody different.

Following two White teenagers – one obsessed with his African American mentor, the other discovering their transgender identity – this sweaty, comic masterpiece jumps in the ring with our most pressing social debates, and lands a knockoutv .

Read an excerpt: "The Slip" by Lucas Schaefer

Penguin Press

At the start of Michelle Huneven's "Bug Hollow," the sweetest, smartest son any parents could ask for has just graduated from high school and headed off with his friends for a weeklong road trip.

But what starts as a domestic comedy soon becomes a tragedy, and Huneven turns her gracious eye to the way families carry on, even when shattered, and thrive.

Read an excerpt: "Bug Hollow" by Michelle Huneven

Scribner

In "The Satisfaction Cafe," a gently witty new novel by Kathy Wang, a woman from Taiwan makes her way in America with patience and determination.

For decades, she struggles to fit in with a complicated, wealthy family, until she can finally create a little safe space where people can find what they really want: just to be heard.

Read an excerpt: "The Satisfaction Café" by Kathy Wang

Atria/One Signal

A century ago, Western scientists knew almost nothing about giant pandas. Now, in a thrilling work of history, Nathalia Holt follows Teddy Roosevelt's sons, Ted and Kermit, as they set out with a team to China to track down these black-and-white creatures.

How would the brothers survive this treacherous expedition? And what would the implications be for these gentle animals? Holt explores these fascinating questions and others in "The Beast in the Clouds."

Read an excerpt: "The Beast in the Clouds" by Nathalia Holt

That's it for the Book Report. For these and other suggestions about what to read this summer, talk with your local bookseller or librarian.

I'm Ron Charles. Until next time, read on!



Produced by Robin Sanders. Editor: Joseph Frandino.



