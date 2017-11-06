Texas church shooting investigation proceeds as community mourns - live updates

Thirty-five days after the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, the country is dealing with another senseless act of violence.

A house of worship in Sutherland Springs, Texas, was the scene of the deadliest shooting in the state's history Sunday.

What we know

A gunman killed 26 people in the attack.



About 20 other people were injured.



After a chase, police found the suspect dead inside his vehicle.



The suspect has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley



Investigators believe he fatally shot himself.



The latest updates are below. All times are Eastern.

8:16 a.m.: Authorities believe gunman killed himself

Authorities believe Devin Patrick Kelley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff in Sutherland Springs told CBS News.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told CBS News correspondent Jeff Glor that Kelley shot himself after he tried to get away from the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Kelley was being chased by two men in a truck after attacking the church during Sunday morning services.

Tackitt said Kelley "wrecked out" during the chase, and that's when Tackitt believes Kelley shot himself.

7:53 a.m.: Neighbor engaged gunman in battle

A neighbor engaged Devin Patrick Kelley in a gunbattle after his carried out a massacre at the First Baptist Church, CBS News correspondent Jeff Glor reports.

"I just pulled up to an intersection and saw gunfire," Johnnie Langendorff said.

Langendorff and that neighbor chased after the gunman as he fled the scene.

"The gentleman with the rifle came to my truck as the shooter took off, and he briefed me quickly on what had just happened and said that we had to get him," Langendorff said. "We just take pursuit, and like I said we hit about 95 trying to catch this guy until he eventually lost control on his own and went off in the ditch. He just hurt so many people, and he just affected so many people's lives. Why wouldn't you want to take him down?"

When police arrived a few minutes later, they found the suspect dead in the driver's seat.