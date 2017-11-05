Deadly church shooting in Texas

Back
    Next
    • Deadly church shooting in Texas
    • Deadly church shooting in Texas
    • Deadly church shooting in Texas
    • Deadly church shooting in Texas
    • Deadly church shooting in Texas
    • Deadly church shooting in Texas
    • Deadly church shooting in Texas
    • Deadly church shooting in Texas
    • Deadly church shooting in Texas
    • Deadly church shooting in Texas
    • Deadly church shooting in Texas
    • Deadly church shooting in Texas
    • Deadly church shooting in Texas
    • Deadly church shooting in Texas
    • Deadly church shooting in Texas

    • Police respond to shooting

      The area around a site of a shooting is taped out in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sun., Nov. 5, 2017, in this picture obtained via social media.

      A gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday. At least 26 people were killed, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

      Authorities were still trying to determine a motive Sunday afternoon.

      A shooting suspect was identified as 

      Credit: Max Massey via Reuters

    • Residents react after shooting

      Carrie Matula embraces a woman after a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church. Matula said she heard the shooting from the gas station where she works a block away.

      Credit: AP

    • Shooting victim

      Annabelle Pomeroy, 14, is confirmed dead after a gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

      Credit: Facebook

    • First responders at the scene

      Law enforcement officials work the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

      Credit: AP

    • FBI officials at the scene

      FBI officials arrive at the site of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

      Credit: Max Massey via Reuters

    • Helicopter at the scene

      A helicopter flies near the site of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

      Credit: Max Massey via Reuters

    • First responders at the scene

      Fire trucks are seen near the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

      Credit: Max Massey via Reuters

    • Police respond to the scene

      Police cars are seen in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

      Credit: Max Massey via Reuters

    • Police respond to the scene

      Police cars are seen at Sutherland Springs, Texas.

      Credit: Liz Summers via Reuters

    • First responders at church shooting

      Law enforcement officers gather in front of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas.

      Credit: AP

    • Deadly church shooting in Texas

      A damaged road sign is seen after a police chase near Sutherland Springs, Texas.

      A law enforcement official confirmed the gunman is deceased. He was shot after a car chase with police. It's unclear if he shot himself or if he was shot by police, CBS News' investigative producer Pat Milton reported.

      Credit: Liz Summers via Reuters

    • Police at the scene

      Police are at the scene of the First Baptist Church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

      Credit: Reuters

    • Community gathers

      Families gather at the community center awaiting news about the First Baptist Church shooting.

      Credit: Reuters

    • Community gathers

      Families gather at the community center awaiting news about the First Baptist Church shooting.

      Credit: Reuters

    • Community gathers

      Families gather at the community center awaiting news about the First Baptist Church shooting.

      Credit: Reuters