AP July 13, 2018, 5:56 AM

Airstrike in ISIS territory reportedly kills dozens of civilians

The Syrian national flag rises in the midst of damaged buildings in Daraa-al-Balad, an opposition-held part of the southern city of Daraa, July 12, 2018. Syria's army entered rebel-held parts of Daraa city , state media said, raising the national flag in the cradle of the uprising that sparked the country's seven-year war, following a deal for rebels to hand over their heavy weapons and other opposition-held parts of the city.

BEIRUT -- Syrian state media and a war monitor say an airstrike in an area controlled by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in eastern Syria has killed dozens of civilians. State news agency SANA blamed warplanes of the U.S.-led coalition for the Thursday night attack that it said killed 30 and wounded dozens.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrike hit an ice factory that dozens of families were using as a shelter near the village of Baghouz close to the Iraqi border in the Dier Ezzor province. It said at least 54 civilians were killed.

Iraqi warplanes as well as those of the U.S.-led coalition have carried out attacks against areas held by ISIS in the past.

ISIS still controls small pockets in eastern Syria.

