The fight against ISIS
Complete coverage of battle against extremist group in Iraq and Syria
Latest
Behind the Lens: Children of ISIS
In the ruins of Mosul, Charlie D'Agata gets a sense of the desperation on which ISIS preys to recruit a new generation
When ISIS recruits children as killers, how hard is it to reverse the brainwashing?
As ISIS retreats, it leaves behind scores of indoctrinated children, trained to kill. Can they be deprogrammed to avoid becoming Al Qaeda 3.0? Charlie D'Agata investigates for CBSN: On Assignment
ISIS-trained child soldiers are a ticking time bomb
"CBSN: On Assignment" correspondent Charlie D'Agata visits Mosul and meets children rescued from ISIS -- but still brainwashed
German girl found in ISIS hideout wants "to go home"
Linda Wenzel, a 16-year-old Muslim convert, was caught with other "ISIS brides" as Iraqi forces reclaimed Mosul
Trump accuses New York Times of foiling plot to kill ISIS leader
The tweet appears to reference a 2015 story about intelligence on the ISIS leader's whereabouts
Defense Secretary Mattis believes ISIS leader Baghdadi is still alive
In late June, Russian officials said they believed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in an airstrike
CIA chief: Russia loves to “stick it to America”
Mike Pompeo says that’s why Moscow intends to keep forces in Syria and will keep trying to meddle in U.S. affairs; calls U.S.-Russia ties “complicated”
Woman freed from ISIS captivity returns for revenge
"I am carrying this weapon to take revenge," says Heiza Shankal, an ethnic Yazidi who was kidnapped as ISIS seized Mount Sinjar
Revenge killings: Iraqis admit they want ISIS blood, not justice
One Iraqi lieutenant's quest to deliver "slow death" to his nemeses highlights risk of rampant revenge killings
Kids at ISIS car bomb factory prevent U.S. airstrike
U.S. military official says children have been seen gathering around site at all hours
2 Americans killed fighting ISIS near Raqqa
Kurdish militia says men from New York among "martyrs" in ongoing fight to retake ISIS' de-facto capital city
Monitoring group says ISIS members confirm leader's death
Weeks after Russia claims airstrike hit Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, independent group in London claims confirmation he's dead
Iraqi PM declares victory over ISIS in Mosul, but fight isn't over
Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over ISIS in Mosul, the country's second-largest city. ISIS captured Mosul three years ago, and the fight to liberate it began in October. But as Holly Williams reports, clearing the city of all threats, and rebuilding, will take years.
After Mosul, ISIS fight turns to Raqqa
Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has declared his nation's second largest city, Mosul, liberated from ISIS. As CBS News correspondent Holly Williams reports, the battle against the extremists has taken a devastating toll, and it isn't over yet
As ISIS "sleepers" hunted in Mosul, focus shifts to Raqqa
U.S.-backed forces go after ISIS "sleeper cells," suspected to be using their families as human shields, day after city declared liberated
Deadly ambush targets military checkpoint in ISIS stronghold
At least 23 Egyptian troops killed as militants launch attack with suicide blast, then unleash a hail of gunfire
U.S. again offers to cooperate with Russia on Syria
Secretary of State Tillerson largely echoes Obama-era policies; says U.S. could work with Moscow to keep ISIS at bay and seek political solution for Syrian civil war
ISIS clings to last tiny urban patches of crumbling "caliphate"
Extremists now hold just a few blocks of Iraq's 2nd largest city, as U.S.-backed forces breach wall surrounding their de-facto capital in Syria
U.S. faces challenges backing battle against ISIS
U.S.-backed forces in Syria are marking an important milestone in the fight against ISIS. U.S. Central Command says the fighters broke through a key defensive wall and entered the old city of Raqqa, but with multiple countries vying for influence in the region, the fight to oust ISIS has become complicated. Holly Williams reports.
ISIS is surrounded in Raqqa as competing armies jockey for position
Some of the globe's most powerful militaries are vying for influence in Syria
ISIS is surrounded in Raqqa
In Iraq Monday, ISIS sent female suicide bombers to attack Iraqi soldiers in Mosul, killing one. It was an act of desperation, with U.S.-backed Iraqi forces close to recapturing the entire city. In Syria, ISIS is surrounded in Raqqa, with several competing armies jockeying for position. Holly Williams reports from northern Syria.
Teen gets punishment for planning "act of mass murder"
Haroon Syed, 19, sentenced for plotting attack whose potential targets included Elton John concert on anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks
ISIS hides female suicide bombers among fleeing civilians
Two suicide bombings against Iraqi soldiers follow three other attacks by women
Inside ISIS' self-proclaimed capital
U.S.-backed forces are getting closer to ridding Raqqa of ISIS, who have made the city their stronghold. But much of the city is already destroyed and some ISIS gunmen are determined to fight to the end. Holly Williams reports from inside the city.
U.S. vows foreign ISIS fighters in Raqqa will "die in Raqqa"
But CBS News met a group of ex-militants who America's allies say are reformed, and ready to fight against the extremists