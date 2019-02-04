New England Patriots fans take to streets in Boston to celebrate 6th Super Bowl win

Patriots fans in Boston took to the street to celebrate the team's Super Bowl win Sunday night, CBS Boston reports. Officials say up to 8,000 people were in the area to revel in the Patriots' 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Immediately after the game, a huge crowd gathered on Landsdowne Street near Fenway.

Hundreds of college students headed to the Boston Common to celebrate. A heavy police presence was also there. About 45 minutes after the win, the crowds started to disperse. CBS Boston said the crowd was larger than the post-World Series celebration.

We have our first light pole climber! With a bottle of champagne — no less!! pic.twitter.com/ey0QmNT9t9 — Ken MacLeod (@KenMacWBZ) February 4, 2019

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Police Commissioner William Gross got together Friday to advise fans to act responsibly after the game.

"Be smart about what happens at the end of the game, win or lose it doesn't matter, it's a game. If it comes down to a bad call, we've seen that, let's act responsibly in the city of Boston," Walsh said.

Gross added, "Look out for each other…We don't want any tragedies as a result of a game."

In years past, celebrations in the city have been relatively contained and respectful.