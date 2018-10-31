Watch the Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series parade live stream

The 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox will hold their World Series victory parade Wednesday. Sunday night, the Red Sox won their 4th World Series in the past 15 years.

Red Sox players and coaches will be on duck boats for the parade, as is a Boston tradition. The parade route starts at 11:00 a.m. ET next to Fenway Park. If you're a Red Sox fan who can't be at the parade on Wednesday, here's how you can still watch the parade from afar.

Red Sox World Series parade stream, how to watch online

What: Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series parade

Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

11:00 a.m. ET Start: Ipswich and Boylston intersection, next to Fenway Park

Ipswich and Boylston intersection, next to Fenway Park End: Staniford Street



Staniford Street Live stream: Watch live on CBS Boston



Red Sox Parade Route

WBZ-TV, courtesy of CBS Boston

The parade starts near the intersection of Ipswich and Boylston Streets next to Fenway Park and continues to down Boylston Street past Boston Common to City Hall.