Super Bowl commercials 2019: Watch the ads





It's not just the Patriots and the Rams that are competing for supremacy on Super Bowl night; sponsors are also putting their best foot forward in the advertising competition. To check out our rundown of the most notable, memorable, heartwarming, humorous or ridiculously lame commercials from Super Bowl LIII, scroll through our gallery. Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer: "The Pitch" Mermaid entrepreneurs with heads for business, and tail fins for navigating a real-life "Shark Tank," star in this cute commercial for spiked seltzer that is kept afloat by good visual effects and sound design. Agency: Bullish.

Snacks M&Ms: "Bad Passengers" M&Ms candy, which had one of last year's worst ads (Danny De Vito as a human M&M demanding that people eat him), this year brings us a more palatable one, with Christina Applegate as a harried driver threatening her backseat passengers. Anyone with kids has been there, done that. Agency: BBDO New York.

Internet Bumble: "The Ball Is In Her Court" "Don't wait to be given power," is the message of this ad from Bumble, a dating and social networking app, promoting the idea that women can and should be willing to make the first move. And who better to spread that message than Serena Williams, who stars in her own life story as an example of a woman whose pursuits made her a champion on the court. "If I'd waited to be invited in, I never would have stood out," she says. And for everyone who makes a first move on Monday (Bumble has declared February 4th "First Move Day"), donations will be made to the charity Yetunde Price Resource Center. Agencies: FlyteVu and VMLY&R.

Automotive Hyundai: "The Elevator" Jason Bateman ("Ozark") plays an elevator operator helping passengers get to their destinations, no matter how grueling or off-putting. Luckily, one couple uses Hyundai's Shoppers Assurance, and so get off on the right floor. Time to dig into that beet loaf! Agency: Innocean USA.