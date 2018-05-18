Sunday: Warner, Meacham

After ten were killed in an attack on a high school south of Houston on Friday, Washington mourned another mass shooting in America. "This has been going on too long in our country," President Trump said at the White House, "too many years, too many decades now." The assault was the nation's deadliest such attack since the massacre in Parkland, Florida that sparked a movement for stricter gun control laws.

Also this week, President Trump ramped up his attacks on "the Obama FBI," suggesting federal authorities may have planted a spy into his 2016 presidential campaign. The president's alarm came as the special counsel's Russia probe rounded the corner on its first year, decried by the president as "the greatest Witch Hunt in American History."

However, Mueller's team is not the only investigation probing Russian election meddling. The Senate Judiciary Committee released thousands of pages Wednesday from its inquiry into a June 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer. And the Senate intelligence committee announced it had finalized its review, concluding that Russian President Vladimir Putin intervened in 2016 to help then-candidate Trump.

On Capitol Hill, Republican leaders were dealt a blow Friday as opposition from Democrats and the conservative House Freedom Caucus scuttled a bill to renew popular farm subsidies and tighten work requirements for food stamp recipients. The Freedom Caucus is demanding a vote on a conservative proposal to curb legal immigration and support President Trump's promised border wall with Mexico.

In a controversial move Friday, the Trump administration proposed reviving a Reagan-era policy that abortion rights supporters have pilloried as a "gag rule" on federally funded family planning clinics. The move comes as Democratic enthusiasm grows for this year's congressional midterm elections, when the party hopes to flip crucial seats.

And next week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in will fly to Washington to consult with President Trump over his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Despite a spat over comments by key White House security aide John Bolton, the Trump administration is forging ahead with the meeting some hope will make history denuclearizing the peninsula.

We'll hear from the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner.

Jon Meacham, author of "The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels," will sit down with us.

Reihan Salam, National Review



Amy Walter, Cook Political Report



Jamelle Bouie, Slate and CBS News



Anne Gearan, The Washington Post



