A Texas school district south of Houston said there was an active shooter at its high school Friday morning. The school district in Santa Fe, Texas, posted to social media that the district has initiated a lockdown.

The district didn't provide further details.

SFISD District Response to SFHS Active Shooter This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active... Posted by Santa Fe ISD - Official Site on Friday, May 18, 2018

Police had confirmed to CBS News that multiple officers were on the scene at Santa Fe High School.

This is a developing story and will be updated.