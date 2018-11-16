Sunday: Paul, Cummings, Ernst, Crenshaw, Houlahan, Haaland, Neguse

As the death toll climbs in two major wildfires raging across California, President Trump on Saturday plans to survey damage in the Golden State, meet victims and thank officials and first responders still battling the deadly flames.

At least 63 lives have been claimed by the Camp Fire complex in Northern California, with hundreds missing and thousands of structures destroyed by the nation's deadliest fire in a century.

Before his trip, President Trump conceded climate change may be contributing "a little bit" to the fires' ferocity, before renewing his criticism of forest management in California – which officials in California dispute.

"You need forest management. It has to be. I'm not saying that in a negative way, a positive – I'm just saying the fact. And I've really learned a lot," the president told Fox News in an interview.

Also on Friday, President Trump told reporters he had "very easily" finished his answers to questions from special counsel Robert Mueller. This came after a week of tweets denouncing the "TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY."

Despite his boss' repeated attacks on the probe, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will reportedly allow the investigation to continue. But Whitaker's decision has done little to calm Democrats, many of whom voiced support this week for legislation to protect Mueller.

On Capitol Hill, Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi insisted on Thursday that she has the votes to reclaim the Speakership of the House in the leadership elections scheduled for early January. But 17 Democrats have signed a letter opposing her and support has grown in the chamber for Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, who is considering a challenge.

And with control of the House and Senate set for the 116th Congress – despite still ongoing recount fights – President Trump foreshadowed more possible cabinet shake-ups on the horizon. Speculation abounds over the fates of several staffers, including White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

"I'm very happy with almost all of my cabinet. And you know, changes are made because they are always made, especially after midterms," the president said Friday.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, who is expected to head the House's oversight committee in January.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, incoming vice chairwoman of the Senate Republican Conference.

Newly-elected members of Congress:

Dan Crenshaw of Texas' 2nd Congressional District

Deb Haaland of New Mexico's 1st Congressional District

Chrissy Houlahan of Pennslyvania's 6th Congressional District

Joe Neguse of Colorado's 2nd Congressional District

Panel of reporters:

David Nakamura of The Washington Post

Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Political Correspondent

Paula Reid, CBS News Correspondent

Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post

