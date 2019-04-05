Sunday: Nadler, Giuliani, Ryan, Kudlow

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is finished – but the war over how much of his report will be released to Congress and the public is just getting started.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Thursday requesting the public release of summaries of Mueller's report prepared by his investigators as well as communications between Barr's office and the special counsel.

This followed reports that members of Mueller's team believe Barr mischaracterized key findings of the investigation in the summary he released late last month.

Meanwhile, a new fight over the president's tax returns kicked off earlier this week when House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal requested six years of Trump's tax returns from the International Revenue Service.

The president seemed unbothered when he heard the news, saying, "Is that all? Usually it's ten, so I guess they're giving up."

.@realDonaldTrump on House @WaysMeansCmte Chairman @RepRichardNeal requesting six years of Trump's tax returns from the IRS: “Is that all? Usually it's ten, so I guess they're giving up.” https://t.co/9IPCoJJuh2 pic.twitter.com/lCDhe60gHt — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 3, 2019



Trump's lawyer, however, said the IRS should reject Neal's request because it would set a "dangerous precedent."

Meanwhile, the 2020 Democratic primary field grew by one more name this week with Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan jumping into the race.

But the controversy surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden continued to dominate campaign headlines. Biden, who is mulling a bid but has not formally launched a campaign, was hit last week with allegations that he was inappropriately physically affectionate with two women at public events. And this week, several more women came forward with similar allegations.

The deepening controversy forced Biden to post a video to Twitter acknowledging that "social norms have begun to change," promising to be more "mindful and respectful of peoples' personal space" in the future.

Biden managed to muddy his message of contrition, however, with a speech on Friday poked fun at the controversy he's facing. Twice during the address, Biden joked that he received "permission" to touch people he'd embraced onstage.

After his speech, the former vice president was asked by reporters whether he felt he owed a direct apology to his accusers. "I'm sorry I didn't understand more," he replied. "I'm not sorry for any of my intentions. I'm not sorry for anything that I've ever done. I've never been disrespectful intentionally to a man or a woman."

Biden later added, "I think it's going have to change somewhat how I campaign."





With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

We'll talk with House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler (@RepJerryNadler), D-New York.

We'll also hear from Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani), attorney to President Trump.

Ohio Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) will talk with us about his 2020 bid, the future of the Democratic Party, and more.

White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow (@kuddlow) will join us with the latest on trade negotiations with China.

And as always, we'll turn to our panel for some perspective on the week that was:

CBS News Contributor Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) of The Federalist

David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) of The Washington Post

Molly Ball (@mollyesque) of Time Magazine, CNN

Amy Walter (@amyewalter) of The Cook Political Report, "The Takeaway"

On TV, the radio, and streaming online, don't miss "Face the Nation" this Sunday! Click here for your local listings.

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.