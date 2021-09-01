"Sunday Morning" primetime: "The Pet Project" (Sept. 3)

We present a rebroadcast of our one-hour primetime special celebrating America's love of animals in all shapes and sizes, airing Friday, September 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. Hosted by Jane Pauley.

Keeping pets all in the family

Three out of four dog- and cat-owners consider their pets to be members of the family. And there are benefits to sharing our homes with animals: scientific research has demonstrated pet ownership is good for your health. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at the bonds between pets and their pet parents, and how pet ownership feeds a nearly $100-billion-a-year industry.

Viral pet videos that melt hearts (Video)

Internet videos of pets and animals are more than just fun; they can also inspire. Correspondent David Pogue looks at the evolution of animal videos.

Robert Irwin, Terri Irwin, and Bindi Irwin with her husband, Chandler Powell. CBS News

Carrying on the legacy of Steve Irwin

The family of Steve Irwin is continuing the life mission of the "Crocodile Hunter" star, with their zoo and hospital aimed at protecting wildlife, and a TV series educating the public about the wonders of the animal world. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Steve's kids, Bindi and Robert Irwin; their mom, Terri; and Bindi's new husband, Chandler Powell, about their unusual family business.

British photographer Gerrard Gethings has been taking portraits of pets, and the people who look like them. Gerrard Gethings

When our pets look like us (Video)

For so many dog owners, pets are not only best friends and trusted companions, they are, in some ways, reflections of their best selves – literally. Correspondent Nancy Giles checks out some human and animal look-alikes.

In 1961, during the Cold War, Charlie, the Welsh terrier of the Kennedy family, and Pushinka, a gift from Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, became an item. Alamy

All the presidents' pets: JFK's canine détente

President John F. Kennedy's family hosted a large number of pets, including dogs, a cat, hamsters and a pony. When Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev presented a gift to the Kennedys – a glamorous dog named Pushinka, whose parents were Soviet space dogs – it set tongues (and tails) wagging. Correspondent Mo Rocca reports.

Xiao Qi Ji, a giant panda cub born at the Smithsonian's National Zoo this summer. CBS News

Meet Xiao Qi Ji, the Smithsonian National Zoo's star panda cub (Video)

The giant panda cub, born in August at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., is a star attraction, with an online audience via the zoo's "Panda Cam." Correspondent Rita Braver reports on the birth of Xiao Qi Ji (whose name means "little miracle" in Chinese), and the shared efforts of China and the United States to protect a threatened species.

Actor Michael J. Fox, with Gus. Family Photo

Michael J. Fox and his pal, Gus

Gus, a "Great Dane-ish" mutt, has been by Michael J. Fox's side about half as long as the "Back to the Future" actor has been battling Parkinson's disease, and figures prominently in Fox's new book, "No Time Like the Future." Fox talked with correspondent Lee Cowan about the special bond between human and dog.

All the presidents' pets: Calvin Coolidge's White House raccoon | Watch Video

President Calvin Coolidge and the first lady were known animal lovers, and received many unusual animals as gifts. One in particular, a raccoon, made its mark as perhaps the last exotic pet to live at the White House. Mo Rocca reports.

Marley, and his Yellow Lab clone, Ziggy. CBS News

Pet cloning: Man's best friend, again

When their 12-year-old dog Marley was diagnosed with cancer, the Tschirhart family couldn't bear to say goodbye. So, they turned to ViaGen Pets, of Austin, Texas, a company that has cloned hundreds of pets for a multitude of grateful owners. Correspondent Tracy Smith checks out what the right amount of love, science and money can bring to an animal lover.

All the presidents' pets: The Roosevelts' menagerie

President Teddy Roosevelt's six children grew up with no fewer than 40 animals, from dogs, ponies and guinea pigs to a one-legged rooster. Mo Rocca visits historic Sagamore Hill, the Roosevelt family retreat in Long Island, New York, for a look at their collection of animals worthy of an ark.

The "Sunday Morning" theme's canine accompanists (Video)

When the trumpet sounds at the opening of "CBS Sunday Morning" each week, many of our four-legged viewers join in.

Our "Sunday Morning" pet family album:





