All the presidents' pets: The Roosevelts' menagerie President Teddy Roosevelt's six children grew up with no fewer than 40 animals, from dogs, ponies and guinea pigs to a one-legged rooster. Mo Rocca visits historic Sagamore Hill, the Roosevelt family retreat in Long Island, New York, for a look at their collection of animals worthy of an ark. (This story originally aired November 27, 2020.)