Michael J. Fox and his pal, Gus Gus, a "Great Dane-ish" mutt, was at Michael J. Fox's side about half as long as the "Back to the Future" actor has been battling Parkinson's disease, and figures prominently in Fox's book, "No Time Like the Future." Fox talked with correspondent Lee Cowan about the special bond between human and dog. (This story originally aired November 27, 2020.)