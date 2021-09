All the presidents' pets: JFK's canine détente President John F. Kennedy's family hosted a large number of pets, including dogs, a cat, hamsters and a pony. When Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev presented a gift to the Kennedys – a glamorous dog named Pushinka, whose parents were Soviet space dogs – it set tongues (and tails) wagging. Correspondent Mo Rocca reports. (This story originally aired November 27, 2020.)