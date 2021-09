Pet cloning: Man's best friend, again When their 12-year-old dog Marley was diagnosed with cancer, the Tschirhart family couldn't bear to say goodbye. So, they turned to ViaGen Pets, of Austin, Texas, a company that has cloned hundreds of pets for a multitude of grateful owners. Correspondent Tracy Smith checks out what the right amount of love, science and money can bring to an animal lover. (This story originally aired November 27, 2020.)