Sunday: Kudlow, Rice, Markey, Starr

All eyes will be on Singapore this weekend as President Trump and Kim Jong Un arrive ahead of their historic summit on Tuesday. The president insists he is "well-prepared" for the high-stakes meeting, at which he hopes to strike a landmark deal to persuade Kim to give up his nuclear weapons. But President Trump has also warned he is prepared to walk out if talks sour. "This isn't a question of preparation," he told reporters Thursday. "It's a question of whether or not people want it to happen. And we'll know that very quickly."

But before President Trump's rendezvous with the North Korean leader, he is in Canada today for the G7 summit with leaders of Canada, France, Britain, Germany, Italy and Japan. Once an amicable gathering of America's allies, the president now faces mounting frustration with his "America first" foreign policy from the nations, especially over new U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. And his suggestion Friday that "they should let Russia come back in" to the group also has flared tensions.

On Capitol Hill this week, little progress has been made on the growing call for a discharge petition to vote on immigration bills in the House. Despite a two-hour long meeting of House Republicans, at which Speaker Paul Ryan claimed "a lot of consensus" was found, the conference appeared to yield little more than a broad swath of priorities. Public furor over the Trump administration's separation of immigrant parents from their children has engulfed the debate, reigniting calls from both parties for a path forward.

In Baltimore today, James Wolfe appeared in federal court to face charges he lied to the FBI. Prosecutors say the decades-long Senate Intelligence Committee aide leaked confidential information to reporters, opening the door to renewed condemnation from the White House and Republican allies of leakers at large.

And also this week, Sen. John Kennedy became the latest Republican to call for EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to resign. The scandal-plagued agency head faces fresh controversy over his use of government staff to perform personal errands for him, including asking fast food chain Chick-fil-A about a "potential business opportunity" for his wife.

