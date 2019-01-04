Sunday: Graham, Durbin, Allred, Hayes, Rose, Sherrill

As the partial government shutdown barrels into its third week, both parties made little room for compromise Friday over President Trump's demanded border wall funding.

After privately threatening to keep the government shuttered for "months or even years," President Trump publicly described his Friday meeting with congressional leaders as "productive," predicting the standoff might end as early as next week.

Trump confirms he said he's willing to keep government closed for a year

But Democrats sounded less optimistic on staff-level talks planned through the weekend. "We really cannot resolve this until we open up the government," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared Friday, "and we made that very clear to the president."

The impasse made for a divisive first week of the 116th Congress, with the frustration of some 800,000 unpaid federal workers dampening festivities around Democrats' return to the House majority and the record-setting diversity of their freshman class. After months agitating on the campaign trail, House Democrats plan an ambitious agenda of oversight and probes into President Trump and the administration he leads.

Senate Republicans too face a formidable docket. A wide roster of President Trump's cabinet needs to be filled, from defense secretary to the attorney general. And in response to President Trump's abrupt Syria pullout, some top Republicans are pushing back with new sanctions on Syria and defense authorizations for the region.

And on Wall Street, America's markets closed another volatile week of trading. Another quarter of blowout job growth, news of renewed trade talks with China, and the federal reserve chairman's vow not to resign, if President Trump asked, sent stocks soaring Friday after a grim tumble earlier this week.

