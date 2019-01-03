Hearing dates set for Trump attorney general nominee Bill Barr

The hearing dates are set for William Barr, President Trump's nominee for attorney general. Barr will field questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, soon to be controlled by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, the committee announced. If the panel approves him after those two days of hearings, he will then face a floor vote from the Republican-controlled Senate.

Until then, Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker continues to control the Justice Department, along with overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's probe. If confirmed, Barr would take the oversight reins from Whitaker.

CBS News correspondent Paula Reid reports Barr has begun preparations for his upcoming hearings. He is working with a team of Justice Department lawyers to prepare for hours of questioning in front of lawmakers — and the nation.

Barr is all but sure to face questions from Democrats on how he would approach the Mueller investigation. Barr wrote a memo critical of the Mueller investigation, sparking concern from Democrats. Democrats on the committee have already expressed concern over Barr's nomination.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has asked Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to answer questions about Barr's 19-page memo critical of the Mueller investigation.

If confirmed, Barr, who has worked as counsel at the Kirkland & Ellis LLP law firm in D.C., will serve his second stint as attorney general. He was also attorney general under President George H.W. Bush.