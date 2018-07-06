Sunday: Ernst, Coons, Hutchison, Pegues

Chinese officials blasted new Trump administration tariffs Friday, blaming the White House for starting the "biggest trade war in economic history." The White House hopes the import taxes will level the playing field for American companies, satisfying a campaign promise not to let the United States be "taken advantage of anymore" by unfair trade practices. But economists warn the escalating tit-for-tat could result in disaster for both nations, if neither country backs down.

On Thursday, critics of embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt celebrated after President Trump accepted his resignation, after months of scrutiny over a litany of ethical scandals. Environmentalists had also long decried Pruitt's policy moves as antithetical to the agency's mission, criticism that is likely to continue under the tenure of Pruitt's replacement Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist.

On Capitol Hill, the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees are gearing up for a hearing with FBI agent Peter Strzok, scrutinized for suggesting in an August 2016 text conversation that "we'll stop" then-candidate Donald Trump from reaching the White House.

Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee is bracing for a confirmation battle over President Trump's replacement for Justice Anthony Kennedy. The president has reportedly narrowed his list of top contenders to nominate for the seat, which is set to be announced Monday night.

And ahead of President Trump's summit next week with leaders of NATO, President Trump this week renewed his demand that allies contribute more to the alliance's defense budget. The move is the latest in a growing list of frustrations that have irritated America's allies, from tariffs to President Trump's suggestion that Russia be readmitted to the G-7.

