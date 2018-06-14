CBS News
DOJ Inspector General report on handling of Clinton email probe to be released — live updates
The long-awaited Department of Justice Inspector General report on the handling of the Clinton email investigation by the Justice Department and FBI is expected to be released Thursday at approximately 2 p.m.
The report, roughly 500 pages long, focuses on former FBI chief James Comey and the decisions he made during the course of the Clinton investigation, CBS News' Paula Reid reports. It describes Comey as "insubordinate" while also criticizing then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch for weak leadership.
Conservative Republicans in particular have been calling for the report to be released, and President Trump has long blasted the Justice Department and FBI, demanding answers and information. "What is taking so long with the Inspector General's Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey," Mr. Trump tweeted earlier this month. "Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know."
What is the IG's investigation about?
In July 2016, Comey made the controversial decision to announce that he was recommending that no charges be filed over the investigation into her emails. Then, days before the election, Comey announced in a letter to Congress that new emails had surfaced in the case. Clinton herself has blamed Comey in part for her election loss to Mr. Trump. Then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch too has been criticized for meeting briefly with former President Bill Clinton on a tarmac while the investigation was ongoing.
In January 2017, the same month Mr. Trump took office, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz launched a review of the DOJ's and FBI's conduct regarding the case.
Mr. Trump fired Comey in May 2017, initially pointing to an assessment of his handling of the Clinton investigation by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Rosenstein had written that Comey had badly mishandled the conclusion of the Clinton investigation, calling it a "textbook example of what federal prosecutors and agents are taught not to do."
The president asserted he fired Comey over his handling of the Clinton email investigation, although that claim has been brought into question since, as Mr. Trump casts doubt on the legitimacy of the Russia investigation. In the same NBC interview with Lester Holt in which he blamed Comey's handling of the Clinton email probe, Mr. Trump said he thought of this "Russia thing" when he decided to fire Comey.
What was the Clinton email investigation about again?
The Clinton email probe centered around Clinton's use of a private email server to conduct business while she was secretary of state. The investigation looked into whether those emails were classified, as well as Clinton's deletion of roughly 30,000 emails after she and other former secretaries of state were told in 2014 to preserve their emails.
The nonprofit Project on Government Oversight urged that Horowitz' findings, the first nonpartisan, full review of the FBI's conduct regarding the Clinton case, be taken seriously.
"The report represents the crucial role that Inspectors General play in conducting credible oversight to bring accountability to our government," said Danielle Brian, executive director at POGO. "Independent--and public--analysis of Hillary Clinton's actions, of James Comey's actions, and any and all other relevant parties, will go a long way toward giving the public truth and understanding about how their government, and its officials, have served them."