Sunday: Corker, Jordan, Cummings, Salvanto

Following weeks assailed by a growing furor over his administration's policy to separate families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, President Trump on Friday excoriated press coverage of the issue. Standing astride "angel families," whose loved ones had been slain by "criminal illegal aliens," the president argued "these are the stories that Democrats and people that are weak on immigration, they don't want to discuss."

On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order that appeared to at least suspend the separation, keeping families detained together. But the order offered little guidance for agencies still working to reunite children with their parents days later.

And though the White House continued to blame Congress and Democrats for inaction on the issue, President Trump appeared to make a faltering effort by Speaker Paul Ryan to push through an immigration bill more difficult. "Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November," the president tweeted on Friday.

Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November. Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

And also this week, President Trump threatened to slap a 20 percent tariff on auto imports from Europe. The import tax was the latest move in trade skirmishes with Europe and China that has already rattled markets. The move adds to a growing list of complaints from America's European allies, including outcry Tuesday over America's withdrawal from the United Nations Human Rights Council, one day before the body marked World Refugee Day.

We'll question Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

We'll hear also from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a key member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, will also join us. Cummings is the ranking Democrat on the House oversight committee.

Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections and Surveys Director, will break down the hard numbers out of our latest Battleground Tracker polling. And he'll sort through the hard feelings we heard out of a focus group in the battleground state of Arizona, led by CBS News Political Correspondent Ed O'Keefe.

CBS News Foreign Correspondent Holly Williams files a report from Saudi Arabia where, amid a strict crackdown on proponents of women's rights, the government is finally beginning to issue driver's licenses to women.

And as always, we'll seek some perspective and analysis from our panel, this week featuring:

Shannon Pettypiece of Bloomberg



Paula Reid, CBS News Correspondent



Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Political Correspondent



Leslie Sanchez, CBS News Political Contributor



