Trump addresses illegal immigration, crime — live updates

President Trump is addressing the families who have been affected by crime committed by undocumented immigrants Friday, as the president continues his push for strong borders. He's appearing with "angel families" — U.S. citizens whose loved ones were lost due to crimes committed by people in the country illegally.

As Mr. Trump arrived, family members who had lost loved ones stood up on stage with images of those loved ones. Mr. Trump said the purpose of the event is to remember those who are "victims of illegal immigration."

"This is a very unfair situation," he said.

Mr. Trump claimed it's "not true" that people in the country illegally commit fewer crimes than American citizens.

Calling out and preventing crimes committed or allegedly committed by people in the country has been a key component of Mr. Trump's presidency and Attorney General Jeff Session's approach to his work.

Earlier Friday, the president threw a wrench in a GOP bill to overhaul border security, tweeting that Republicans — who intend to vote on a compromise bill next week — are "wasting their time on immigration" doing anything ahead of the midterm elections.

At the same time, the Trump administration continues to face scrutiny even after Mr. Trump's executive order halting the separation of children from their parents at the southern border. The administration has yet to publicly lay out a reunification plan for those families. At this point, 500 children out of more than 2,000 have so far been reunited with their families.