Sunday: Conway, Schiff, Duncan

In a rare group appearance at the White House briefing on Thursday, America's intelligence, law enforcement and national security chiefs sounded the alarm over Russian meddling in the upcoming midterm elections. Vowing a "vast, government-wide" response, the officials insisted that the president supported their effort to safeguard the nation's elections.

The show of force was the White House's fiercest response to months of criticism that the president fails to take the Kremlin threat seriously. But hours later in Pennsylvania, President Trump decried the "Russian hoax," appearing once again to cast doubt on his own intelligence community's warnings.

Also at the Pennsylvania rally, the president assured his supporters that "we're going to start getting very nasty" over the fight for border wall funding. Congress reacted skeptically this week to his threat to shut down the government over border security, in the wake of outcry over hundreds of immigrant children yet to be reunited with their parents and several reports of abuse.

Ivanka Trump made headlines this week when she not only said family separations were a "low point" for her, but also declined to label the media as the "enemy of the people," as her father has often done. Asked to say the same in a heated exchange with reporters on Thursday, the White House press secretary refused to rebut the president. And at his rally on Thursday, President Trump again laid into the "horrendous people" of the "fake, disgusting news" media.

They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

In Virginia, Paul Manafort wrapped up his first week of trial on Friday. Charged with bank fraud, Manafort's attorney told CBS News Correspondent Paula Reid that there is "no chance" his client will cooperate with prosecutors. Sources close to the former Trump campaign chairman have speculated Manafort is betting on a presidential pardon, though top White House aide Kellyanne Conway denies there being any discussion of one.

And in the latest escalation of the trade war with China, President Trump directed the U.S. Trade Representative to consider raising tariffs on an additional $200 billion of imports. As with previous tariffs, China condemned the move, warning of further economic countermeasures that threaten to erode economic success the president has trumpeted.

