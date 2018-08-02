Live: White House briefing August 2, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Thursday, August 2, 2018
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Potential briefing topics:
- Mueller interview: The New York Times reported that President Trump is pushing for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, despite his lawyers' advice not to, as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to Mr. Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the Trump legal team has received a letter from Mueller regarding ground rules for a potential interview;
- Kim Jong Un: In a tweet, President Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for "keeping his word" on returning the remains of Korean war victims. Vice President Mike Pence received the remains at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii Wednesday night. The 55 boxes of bones North Korea claims are the remains of America's soldiers came with just one military dog tag and no other information;
- Fuel standards: The Trump administration plans to roll back Obama-era mileage standards that were to take effect after 2020. The proposal would freeze an effort intended to promote auto fuel efficiency and curb polluting tailpipe emissions.
