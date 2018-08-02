President Trump is rallying supporters in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania, Thursday night for the second of three "Make America Great Again" rallies in one week.

While Mr. Trump will be presumably championing GOP Rep. Lou Barletta, who is running against Democrat incumbent Sen. Bob Casey, the president is sure to bring up some of his favorite rally topics. On Tuesday night when he rallied supporters in Florida, the president took the opportunity to rail against illegal immigration, call for voter ID nationally and bash the media, among other things.

In Pennsylvania, Mr. Trump will be all but certain to bring up trade and tariffs.

"Looking forward to being in the Great State of Pennsylvania where we had a tremendous victory in the Election. Will be campaigning hard for an original supporter, Lou Barletta, to replace a weak an ineffective Senator, Bob Casey. Lou is tough and smart, loves PA and our Country!" Mr. Trump tweeted Thursday.

Looking forward to being in the Great State of Pennsylvania where we had a tremendous victory in the Election. Will be campaigning hard for an original supporter, Lou Barletta, to replace a weak an ineffective Senator, Bob Casey. Lou is tough and smart, loves PA and our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

Pennsylvania has to love Trump because unlike all of the others before me, I am bringing STEEL BACK in a VERY BIG way. Plants opening up in Pennsylvania, and all over the Country, and Congressman Lou Barletta, who is running for the Senate in Pennsylvania, is really helping! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

Barletta needs all the help he can get from Mr. Trump. A Real Clear Politics aggregation of three polls since April shows Casey up 16 points.

The rally is slated to start at 7 p.m.