Live: White House briefing July 18, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Wednesday, July 18, 2018
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Post-summit: President Trump walked back his words from the Helsinki summit Monday. Mr. Trump claimed he meant to say "'I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia,'" in reference to Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He instead said, "'I don't see any reason why it would be Russia.'" Mr. Trump also denied that Russia is still targeting the United States during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday;
- Maria Butina: Alleged Russian operative Maria Butina was "likely" in contact with KGB personnel while living in the United States, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Arguing that she is a flight risk, federal prosecutors want to closely monitor Butina by keeping her in jail;
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.