Tropical Storm Jerry forms over the central Atlantic, becoming the 10th named storm this hurricane season

Tropical Storm Jerry formed Tuesday over tropical waters in the central Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said. It is the 10th named storm of the 2025 hurricane season.

The newly-developed system was far from land when the hurricane center issued its first advisory for Jerry at 11 a.m. ET. Forecasters said the storm was more than 1,300 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, the Caribbean chain east of Puerto Rico that starts with the Virgin Islands and extends down to Guadeloupe.

Jerry had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph as it tracked westward at 24 mph across the open ocean, according to forecasters. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, but forecasters said tropical storm watches could be required for the northern Leewards by the end of Tuesday night.

NOAA/National Hurricane Center