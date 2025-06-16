State Department elevates travel advisory for Israel to "do not travel," highest level

Washington — The State Department on Monday raised its travel advisory for Israel to Level 4, the highest level, and warned U.S. citizens not to travel to the country due to "armed conflict, terrorism and civil unrest."

The escalated warning from the State Department comes on the fourth day of attacks exchanged between Israel and Iran, which has launched retaliatory strikes against Israel after its sweeping attacks targeting military and nuclear infrastructure late last week. Tehran said at least 224 people have been killed in the assault since last Friday. At least 24 people in Israel have died in Iranian ballistic missile launches that have managed to make it through Israeli air defenses, its military said.

"The security situation in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem is unpredictable, and U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and armed UAV intrusions and missiles, can take place without warning," the State Department said in its travel advisory.

The department also warned Americans against traveling "for any reason" to the West Bank due to "terrorism and civil unrest" and to Gaza because of "terrorism and armed conflict." It told those who decide to go to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip to take certain precautions, including drafting a will and securing food, supplies and medicine for an "extended or indefinite period" because of closed border crossings with Israel and Egypt.

"The U.S. government is unable to provide routine or emergency consular services to U.S. citizens in Gaza as U.S. government employees are prohibited from traveling there," the advisory states. "The security environment within Gaza and on its borders is extremely dangerous and volatile."

The State Department said that the security environment in the region is "complex and can change quickly," and warned that violence can take place in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza without warning. Additionally, it said "terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza," and may target tourist locations and transportation hubs, as well as areas popular with civilians like markets and shopping malls.

The elevated travel advisory comes after the Department of State on Saturday allowed family members of government employees and some non-emergency government workers to leave the region "due to the volatile and unpredictable security situation." The U.S. Embassy had directed all U.S. government employees and their families to shelter-in-place.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel was closed Monday because of the continued shelter-in-place, U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee said. He wrote on social media that the American consulate in Tel Aviv sustained "minor damage from concussions" of an Iranian missile that hit nearby, but no U.S. personnel were injured.