Travel advisory map shows which countries have warnings from the U.S. State Department

From busy airports to savings, here's what to know about spring break travel

As many Americans prepare for spring break, questions have surfaced around the safety of traveling to the Dominican Republic – amid a search for a missing U.S. student – and other Caribbean tourist destinations, including the Turks and Caicos Islands.

One consideration for travelers is the U.S. State Department's warnings. The federal agency issues a travel advisory, ranging from Level 1 to Level 4, for every country.

The levels indicate how much caution the department recommends travelers have if they choose to visit another nation.

Level 1 advises travelers to exercise normal precautions, as there is some risk in all international travel. Level 2 recommends increased caution over some "heightened risks to safety and security." Level 3 suggests Americans reconsider traveling to that country due to "serious risks to safety and security," and Level 4 advises everyone against traveling to that location.

The State Department weighs several factors when issuing advisories, including crime levels, terrorism threats, civil unrest, health concerns and the possibility of a natural disaster.

Countries can also have multiple level advisories if some areas pose more of a risk than others. The warnings are reviewed and updated regularly by the State Department.

The map below shows the advisories by country. Hover over a country to see what level advisory it has and search for a specific nation in the table.