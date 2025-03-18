FBI warns Americans of potential spring break travel dangers

How to protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning as travel ramps up

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning Americans to take precautions while traveling abroad on spring break.

"Whether it's families looking to escape the final throes of winter or a college student seeking a brief respite from the rigors of academic life, know that the risks are there," FBI Assistant Director in Charge Akil Davis said in a news release Monday. "Maintain vigilance throughout your travels and be prepared to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate should the need arise."

The warning comes after University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki disappeared while on a trip to the Dominican Republic resort town Punta Cana.

The spring break travel season covers most of March and April. Airlines and airports said they expect to be busier this season, CBS News reported, with the Transportation Security Administration saying it expects a 5% jump in flyers over last year.

FBI tips for staying safe on spring break

The FBI recommends that travelers "be vigilant of their surroundings and use caution" while traveling. Their advice includes establishing points of contact for family members to reference in case of an emergency, using only authorized taxis or shuttles, and being on the lookout for suspicious activity, including someone following you or "new acquaintances who probe for information about you or who attempt to get you involved in what could become a compromising situation."

The FBI also recommends avoiding illegal and "improper" actions as well as "offers of sexual companionship," which may lead to a "room raid, photography and blackmail."

The agency urges people to avoid traveling alone, especially after nightfall.

Travel advisories

Anyone traveling abroad should check the travel advisories for their intended destination, the FBI says. Travel advisories range from Level 1 to Level 4, and are regularly reviewed and updated for each country. The levels are based off several factors, including crime levels, threats of terrorism, civil unrest, health concerns and the possibility of a natural disaster, CBS News previously reported. A country may have multiple advisories, if certain regions are known to be more of a risk than others.

In Level 1 countries, travelers should exercise normal precautions and be aware that all international travel includes some level of risk. Level 2 recommends increased caution due to "heightened risks to safety and security." Level 3 suggests Americans reconsider travel to that destination, and Level 4 advises against any travel to that location.

The map below shows the advisories by country. Hover over a country to see what level advisory it has and search for a specific nation in the table.

Carbon monoxide safety

While it was not mentioned in the FBI's statement Monday, another possible threat travelers should be aware of is carbon monoxide. The invisible, odorless gas is the leading cause of poisoning deaths in the United States, killing more than 400 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overseas, the deaths of American tourists in Mexico and the Bahamas have been linked to carbon monoxide poisoning.

To avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, experts suggest ensuring your hotel room or rental has at least one carbon monoxide detector. Travelers can also bring a portable detector. If a carbon monoxide detection alarm begins going off, experts advise getting out of the building immediately.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, weakness, chest pain and confusion, CBS News has reported, although not all people who encounter the gas experience symptoms.