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The rules regarding Social Security survivor benefits and debt collection are more nuanced than you may expect. Imagesbybarbara/Getty Images

When a loved one dies, the financial fallout can extend far beyond funeral costs and estate issues. In turn, Social Security survivor benefits often become an important income source for surviving spouses and dependents — one that helps cover everything from housing and grocery costs to healthcare and utility bills. The problem is that the average survivor benefit is currently just $1,574 per month, leaving little room in the budget for extra expenses. All it takes is one unexpected medical bill or costly car repair to cause major issues, particularly for those who are carrying high-rate debt and rely heavily on this money to get by.

And, there are a lot of people in that situation right now. Not only are Americans carrying record amounts of credit card debt currently, but more borrowers are falling behind on monthly payments due to persistently high interest rates and inflation-driven budget strain. At the same time, collection lawsuits, wage garnishments and bank levies have become increasingly common tools for creditors to use when recovering unpaid balances. When you're relying on survivor benefits to cover your expenses, though, the idea of losing even part of that income is cause for concern.

The rules surrounding Social Security survivor benefits and debt collection are more nuanced than many people realize, however. While some protections are built into federal law, there are also exceptions to those rules. So, should beneficiaries who receive Social Security survivor benefits be concerned about the potential for garnishment by a debt collector?

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Can Social Security survivor benefits be garnished for debt?

Social Security survivor benefits generally receive the same federal protections as standard Social Security retirement or disability benefits. In most cases, that means private creditors and debt collectors cannot directly garnish those benefits for common consumer debts like credit cards, personal loans or medical bills.

If someone owes a credit card company, for example, that creditor typically cannot obtain a court order that forces the Social Security Administration to withhold survivor benefit payments before they are issued. Federal law largely shields these benefits from traditional garnishment actions tied to private debt.

However, that protection does not mean survivor benefits are untouchable in every situation. Certain government agencies can still garnish Social Security survivor benefits under specific circumstances. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), for example, can collect unpaid federal taxes through the Federal Payment Levy Program, which allows it to withhold up to 15% of monthly Social Security payments. Federal student loan debt held by the Department of Education can also trigger garnishment under the Treasury Offset Program, as can unpaid child support and alimony obligations.

There's another critical vulnerability that beneficiaries often miss: the bank account problem. While Social Security survivor benefits are protected from garnishment, that protection becomes murky once the funds are deposited. Federal regulations require banks to automatically protect two months' worth of Social Security deposits from garnishment if a creditor obtains a levy on your account. But funds beyond that threshold — or older deposits that have commingled with other money — may not be shielded. If a creditor freezes your account via a bank levy, you may need to go to court to prove that the funds in question originated from Social Security.

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What to do if a creditor is threatening your survivor benefits

If you're receiving Social Security survivor benefits and a debt collector is threatening garnishment, understanding your rights is the first and most important step. The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act prohibits collectors from making false or misleading statements about what they can legally do, including claiming they can garnish federally protected benefits when they cannot.

For survivors carrying significant debt, however, doing nothing can make the situation worse. While a creditor can't garnish your survivor benefits directly, they may still pursue other collection actions, including lawsuits that result in judgments affecting other assets. If you're proactive about getting ahead of your unmanageable debt through formal channels, though — including debt settlement, consolidation, or, in more serious situations, bankruptcy — it can help protect your financial stability during an already difficult period.

Debt relief programs vary widely in terms of cost, timeline and the impact on your credit, so it's worth consulting with a debt relief expert, a credit counselor or a bankruptcy attorney before committing to any path. Many offer free initial consultations, so take advantage of the information they can offer. After all, the goal isn't just to stop the calls. It's to build a realistic plan that accounts for all of your income, including benefits that federal law was specifically designed to protect.

The bottom line

Social Security survivor benefits are broadly protected from garnishment by private creditors under federal law, but that protection isn't absolute. Government debts — including federal taxes and student loans — can still result in withheld payments, and the way you store your money matters just as much as where it comes from. If creditors are circling and survivor benefits represent a significant portion of your income, knowing your rights and exploring your debt relief options can make a meaningful difference.