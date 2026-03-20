Understanding your rights during the wage garnishment process can play a role in how much you lose — and for how long. J Studios/Getty Images

Right now, Americans are carrying nearly $1.3 trillion in collective credit card debt, a record high and a clear sign of how serious debt-related issues have become in today's tough economic landscape. That compounding debt is racking up at a time when credit card rates are also high, sitting at an average of over 21%, and those hefty interest charges are just adding to the issue. But as more borrowers fall behind and delinquency rates continue to climb, creditors are increasingly turning to one of their most powerful collection tools: wage garnishment.

When a garnishment order goes through, it allows the creditor or debt collector to pull money from your paycheck before you ever see it. That can cause major financial issues for the average borrower, and what's perhaps worse is that some borrowers have no idea that they may have the power to stop it. That's the part the debt collection industry doesn't advertise. While wage garnishment is an aggressive process, it's also one of the most regulated. Federal and state statutes place hard limits on how much can be taken, who can take it and under what circumstances.

If you're facing this type of issue, understanding what rights you have and what creditors are legally prohibited from doing can make a meaningful difference in how much you lose and for how long. So, what rights do you actually have during the wage garnishment process? That's what we'll outline below.

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What rights do you have during the wage garnishment process?

Borrowers who are subject to wage garnishment typically have more legal standing than they're aware of. The law builds several layers of defense into the process, including the following:

The right to receive notice before garnishment begins

Before a creditor can garnish your wages, they must first sue you and obtain a court judgment — and you must be properly served with notice of that lawsuit. During this process, you have the right to respond to the lawsuit, contest the debt and present your case before a judge. Creditors who skip this step — including some debt collectors operating outside the law — are violating your rights, and the garnishment order itself may be challengeable on those grounds. The exception is certain government debts, such as federal student loans and back taxes, which can move forward without a court judgment.

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You have the right to limits on how much can be withheld

Under the Consumer Credit Protection Act (CCPA), federal law caps the amount that can be garnished from your disposable earnings. That's the amount left after legally required deductions like taxes and Social Security. Creditors can take no more than 25% of your disposable earnings for most consumer debts, or the amount by which your weekly disposable earnings exceed 30 times the federal minimum wage, whichever is less. Many states impose even stricter limits, though, and some states exempt wages from garnishment entirely under certain conditions. Child support and alimony orders also follow separate, higher thresholds.

You have the right to claim exemptions

Certain types of income are fully protected from garnishment under federal law, including Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), veterans' benefits and federal student aid. If exempt funds have been directly deposited into your bank account, banks are required to automatically protect a minimum balance from being frozen or seized. If a creditor attempts to garnish this protected income, you have the right to file a claim of exemption with the court, which is a formal legal challenge that can stop or reduce the garnishment.

You have the right to keep your job

Federal law explicitly prohibits employers from firing an employee solely because their wages are being garnished for a single debt. Terminating a worker on those grounds is a violation of the CCPA and can expose an employer to criminal penalties. This protection, however, only applies to a single wage garnishment. If you're subject to multiple simultaneous garnishment orders, federal job protection does not apply, though some states extend broader protections.

You have the right to request a hearing

If you believe the garnishment is the result of an error, fraud or that the amount being withheld is incorrect, you generally have the right to request a court hearing to dispute it. Acting quickly matters. Windows for filing objections are often short, and missing the deadline can waive your right to contest the order.

The bottom line

Wage garnishment is a legal process, and like any legal process, it comes with rules that creditors must follow and rights that you can enforce. Knowing the federal and state protections available to you — including income exemptions, withholding caps and job security provisions — gives you real leverage, even after a judgment has been entered. If you're unsure whether a garnishment order is valid or the amounts being withheld are lawful, consulting with a consumer law attorney or debt expert can help you identify your options before more of your paycheck is taken.