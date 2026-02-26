We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bankruptcy is a legal process with long-term financial consequences, and it isn't the right solution for every borrower. BlackSalmon/Getty Images

Credit card debt in America has become something of a slow-moving crisis. The total amount of credit card debt nationwide recently surged past $1.28 trillion, for example, and with average interest rates hovering above 21%, millions of people are watching their minimum credit card payments barely make a dent in the balance. And, for some borrowers, the math has simply stopped working; what once felt like a manageable balance now feels insurmountable.

When you hit that point with your debt, though, a once-unthinkable option may start entering the conversation: bankruptcy. The word alone carries a lot of weight — legal, financial and even emotional. But the reality of filing for bankruptcy is often more nuanced than the stigma suggests. Bankruptcy exists precisely because lawmakers have recognized that people sometimes find themselves in financial situations they can't reasonably escape on their own.

But while it's an option you have, should you really consider filing for bankruptcy, even if you're buried in credit card debt? It can have pretty heavy consequences, after all. Below, we'll examine what to consider if you're wondering whether bankruptcy might be the answer to your debt problems.

Should I file for bankruptcy for credit card debt?

Bankruptcy can be a legitimate path forward for people facing overwhelming credit card debt — but it's not a universal fix, and it's not without consequences. And, to further complicate matters, there are actually two different types most individuals consider: Chapter 7 and Chapter 13.

Chapter 7 is the faster option, potentially discharging unsecured debt like credit cards within a few months. But to qualify, you'll need to pass a means test, meaning that your income must fall below your state's median or meet other criteria showing you can't repay what you owe. Chapter 13 works differently. Rather than wiping out debt entirely, it reorganizes it into a three- to five-year repayment plan instead.

In general, filing for bankruptcy is often most appropriate when your debt has reached a point where repayment is no longer realistically possible. So, filing for either Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy may make sense if:

Your credit card debt far exceeds your income. If you owe tens of thousands of dollars or more on your credit cards and have no clear path to paying them down

Filing for bankruptcy triggers an automatic stay, which can immediately stop collection lawsuits, wage garnishments and phone calls from creditors.

If your accounts are charged off or in collections, bankruptcy may offer a faster resolution than years of negotiation.

Many people who qualify for Chapter 7 don't lose their home, car or retirement accounts due to exemptions.

Note, though, that the credit impact is real and lasting. Bankruptcy stays on your credit report for seven to 10 years, depending on the chapter filed, and that can affect your ability to rent an apartment, get a mortgage or even land certain jobs. That doesn't make bankruptcy wrong, but it does make it a decision worth weighing carefully.

On the other hand, filing for bankruptcy may not be the right call if:

Your debt is manageable with adjustments. If you can realistically repay your balances within a few years, even if it requires lifestyle changes, filing for bankruptcy may be an extreme solution.

A short-term job loss or medical issue that's already resolving itself may not justify a long-term credit hit.

Depending on your state's exemption laws, valuable assets could be vulnerable in a Chapter 7 filing.

If you still have enough income to negotiate settlements or enroll in a structured debt relief program, those options may allow you to avoid the public and long-lasting nature of bankruptcy.

What other options should I consider instead?

For people on the edge of considering bankruptcy, there are a few alternatives worth exploring first.

The first is debt settlement, which involves negotiating with creditors, either on your own or with the help of a debt relief company, to pay a lump sum that's less than what you owe. It's not a clean option — it damages your credit and can have tax repercussions — but it can resolve large balances for less than the full amount. And, if you work with a debt relief expert, you'll be on the hook for fees tied to their services, although the outcomes tend to be better with this type of help.

It may also be worth considering a debt management plan through a credit counseling agency, which offers a more structured approach. With this approach, a credit counselor works with your creditors to lower interest rates and your monthly payments are consolidated into one, with the debt typically paid off over three to five years. This option preserves your credit better than settlement or bankruptcy, though it does require consistent income and the discipline to stick with the plan.

The bottom line

Bankruptcy isn't a failure. It's a legal tool designed for people in genuine financial distress. But it also comes with long-term consequences that make it worth exhausting alternative options first. If you're seriously weighing this decision, consulting with a bankruptcy attorney, a debt relief expert or a credit counselor about your options can give you a clearer picture of where you actually stand and which path makes the most sense for your specific situation.