Investing in gold this April could be a smart move for investors now that the price is consistently rising. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The rise in gold prices isn't coming to an end anytime soon. That was the big takeaway in recent days as the price of gold rose to yet another new record, surpassing the $3,100 per ounce mark. That came after gold broke the milestone $3,000 per ounce price in mid-March. Thanks to a combination of stock market uncertainty, still sticky inflation and higher interest rates for longer, many investors have turned to gold for portfolio protection. And that increase in interest, in part, has caused prices to spike in response.

Still, a higher price doesn't necessarily mean that gold isn't still worth investing in. Nor does it mean that you can't still add the portfolio protection gold offers for a reasonable price. Prospective investors will just need to be a bit strategic in their approach this April, and that extends to making the three smart gold investing moves below now.

Start protecting your investments with a layer of gold here.

3 smart gold investing moves to make this April

Considering a gold investment this month? Here are three ways to make it worthwhile:

Keep it limited

A rising asset price can cause investors to rush in while the market is hot and, potentially, overbuy. But that's a gold investing mistake worth avoiding this April, even with the price seemingly heading toward $3,500 per ounce (or higher). Instead, keep your gold investment limited to 10% of your overall portfolio. This threshold will allow you to benefit from gold's benefits and rising prices while not overwhelming your other, more volatile assets like stocks and bonds. Only the latter two types will produce income. Gold, however, is known more as an income protector, even with the recent price surge. By having the right (limited) mix, then you can better set up your portfolio for success, both in April and in the near future.

Learn more about how gold can protect your portfolio now.

Explore smaller gold amounts

If you can't afford to buy gold per ounce at today's prices, don't worry. Fractional gold allows you to buy in at smaller amounts and, thus, lower entry costs. Gold bullion (think bars or coins) that weighs less than an ounce will allow you to benefit from the timeless benefits gold offers without having to pay the record price gold per ounce is now selling for. Still, the timeliness element here is key. Fractional gold prices will rise in the same way that gold prices per ounce will, so waiting to act won't make sense. Instead, find the right fractional gold amount at the right price for your portfolio and consider acting now, or risk being priced out of the market entirely.

Research all types

A rising gold price can have varying impacts across the gold investing market, some of which may be more substantial than others. To get ahead of any adversity, then, it's important to research all of the potential gold investment options to understand which is most suitable for your unique investing circumstances. That means reviewing gold individual retirement accounts (IRAs), gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), gold stocks, gold bars and coins, and more. By doing your research on each, you can better avoid volatility and risk and improve your overall chances of seeing immediate returns.

The bottom line

Much of the approach to investing in gold this April remains the same as it's always been. Don't let a rising price overwhelm your better instincts of keeping your investment limited. But you should also consider smaller, fractional gold alternatives that allow you to still invest in the metal without having to pay today's record price. And be sure to research all potential options, so that the one you do ultimately get started with is the right one for your financial situation, both this April and over the long term.