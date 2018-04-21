Sky Bouche, suspected Florida school shooter, appears in court

OCALA, Fla. -- A gunman who carried a shotgun in a guitar case and opened fire at a Florida high school has been denied bond during his first court appearance. A handcuffed Sky Bouche appeared Saturday before Judge Willard Pope via video conference at the Marion County Jail. The Ocala Star-Banner reports a second court date was set for next month.

Bouche told the newspaper he felt an adrenaline rush before Friday's shooting that quickly wore off, and he was unable to continue with his plan.

Bouche faces charges including terrorism, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

The shooting at Forest High School in Ocala happened on a day planned for a national classroom walkout to protest gun violence and left one person injured. The school went on lockdown after the 19-year-old suspect, who was not a student, shot and injured a 17-year-old male student. His injury is not life threatening.

Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner via AP

"Society has changed since I was a kid," said Bill Woods, Marion County Sheriff. "This is not just a law enforcement problem, this is a society problem."

As a result, Forest High School's walkout was cancelled, CBS News' Jericka Duncan reported. But for the second time in two months, thousands of students walked out of classrooms across the country, calling for action on gun control.

In Ft. Lauderdale, students chanted in front of City Hall where they were greeted by the mayor. In Mill Creek, Washington, students from marched out of class and down the street. In Ridgefield, Connecticut, national walkout organizer sophomore Lane Murdock spoke out.

"Today is about being proactive and being empowered," Murdock said.

In New York City, thousands gathered at Washington Square Park.

"We need to let our legislators know that we have the power to impact change," said Alex Whittington, a student.

The demonstration was made up of more than just students, signs and speeches. Voter registration tables were set up nearby, encouraging young people to vote.

Only two states have strengthened gun legislation since the Parkland school shooting in February -- Florida and Vermont. At the federal level, not much has changed.