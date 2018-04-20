Another shooting in Florida, as students walk out demanding action on gun control

NEW YORK -- Thousands of students nationwide walked out of class to protest gun violence Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting, which left 13 dead in Colorado. But students in one town in Florida never got a chance to protest. They were on lockdown after shots were fired in the hall.

It was an all too familiar scene as police in Florida swept classrooms, while students barricaded themselves inside.

Forest High School was in lockdown mode after a 19-year-old, who was not a student, shot and injured a 17-year-old male student. His injury is not life threatening.

"Society has changed since I was a kid," said Bill Woods, Marion County Sheriff. "This is not just a law enforcement problem, this is a society problem."

As a result, Forest High School's walk out was cancelled. But for the second time in two months, thousands of students walked out of classrooms across the country, calling for action on gun control.

In Ft. Lauderdale, students chanted in front of City Hall where they were greeted by the mayor. In Mill Creek, Washington, students from marched out of class and down the street. In Ridgefield, Connecticut, national walkout organizer sophomore Lane Murdock spoke out.

"Today is about being proactive and being empowered," Murdock said.

In New York City, thousands gathered at Washington Square Park.

"We need to let our legislators know that we have the power to impact change," said Alex Whittington, a student.

The demonstration was made up of more than just students, signs and speeches. Voter registration tables were set up nearby, encouraging young people to vote.

Briana Farella, 17, says she plans to register.

"One of the worst things to do if you want something to change is to remain silent," she said.

Only two states have strengthened gun legislation since the Parkland school shooting in February -- Florida and Vermont. At the federal level, not much has changed.