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If you're worried about garnishment, it's important to keep an eye out for the signs that it could be coming your way. Pla2na/Getty Images

Millions of Americans are carrying debt right now, and while that's hardly an uncommon issue, it can easily become a serious one if you aren't careful. After all, today's inflation issues, coupled with the high interest rate landscape and rising consumer goods costs, are putting a lot of pressure on people's budgets. Add in any debt-related issues, and this landscape becomes ripe for missed credit card payments and other delinquent debt.

While missing a payment or two may not seem catastrophic at first, over time, it can trigger a chain of collection events that becomes increasingly difficult to stop. The process starts with phone calls, letters and attempts to negotiate repayment, but when those efforts fail, some creditors may pursue more aggressive legal remedies, like lawsuits and wage garnishments, instead.

Having a portion of your wages garnished over unpaid debt can have serious repercussions for your finances, but wage garnishment typically doesn't happen overnight. In most cases, there are warning signs along the way that indicate a debt situation is escalating. So, what signs should you look for if you're worried that garnishment is on the horizon? We'll examine five specific ones below;

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5 signs your debt could lead to wage garnishment

Not every late payment leads to garnishment, and many never will. However, a handful of developments can mark the difference between a balance a creditor is still trying to collect informally and one it's preparing to pursue through your employer. Here are the signs to watch for:

You've been served with a lawsuit

Creditors can't touch your wages for most types of consumer debt, including credit cards, medical bills and personal loans, until you're sued and a court judgment is issued against you. That means a court summons isn't just a scare tactic that you can ignore. Rather, it's the formal start of the only process that makes garnishment legal for that kind of debt.

Ignoring a lawsuit or court summons is the single most common way people hand creditors an easy win. Missing the response deadline often results in a default judgment against you, which is the legal foundation on which garnishment is built, and that, in turn, can open the door to a portion of your paycheck being taken to satisfy the debt.

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Your debt is federal, not just overdue

Some creditors get to skip the courthouse entirely and go directly to the garnishment phase. For example, the federal government can garnish wages for defaulted student loans, unpaid taxes and overdue child support without first suing you. Defaulted federal student loans can also be subject to administrative wage garnishment of up to 15% of your disposable pay, and the IRS can levy wages for back taxes after sending required notices.

If your debt falls into one of these categories, the usual lawsuit warning sign won't appear. That, in turn, makes the underlying delinquency itself the signal that you should act on.

Your account has been charged off and sold

When a lender charges off your account, typically after about 180 days of nonpayment, it's writing the balance off its own books, not forgiving it. After a charge-off, the debt usually gets sold to a collection agency or debt buyer whose entire business model is recovering money.

Debt collectors and debt buyers are far more likely than an original lender to escalate to litigation, as they have a lot to gain after buying your charged-off debt for pennies on the dollar. So, a charge-off followed by a new collector contacting you is a meaningful step up in risk, and should be taken as a clear warning sign that the repercussions of your unpaid debt could be escalating.

The collection calls have gone quiet after a lawsuit threat

Counterintuitively, silence may be more ominous than aggressive debt collection tactics. Once a creditor or collector has decided to sue you over unpaid debt, it often stops the phone campaign and routes the file to its legal team. So, if contact drops off shortly after you received a notice threatening legal action, it may mean the matter is moving from the call center to the courtroom.

You've stopped opening the mail

This one is behavioral, not legal, but it is decisive. Garnishment thrives on missed deadlines, and the people most exposed are those who've stopped reading court notices, validation letters and judgment paperwork. Every one of those documents contains a window to respond, dispute or negotiate, and those windows close on schedule whether or not you've opened the envelope.

The bottom line

Garnishment can catch you by surprise during the debt collection process, but if you keep a close eye out, you'll find that it gives off signals long before it reaches your paycheck. A lawsuit, a charge-off sold to a collector, federal debt slipping into default or a stack of unopened notices each marks a point where the situation is escalating and where you still have room to respond. Reading those signs early, rather than reacting once your check is already short, is what keeps a manageable debt from becoming one your employer helps collect.