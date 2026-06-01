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A garnishment order can have a big impact on your paycheck, but can it eat into your overtime earnings, too? Mohd Azrin/Getty Images

In today's economic landscape, overtime has become an important financial tool for millions of Americans. After all, inflation isn't just high; it's rising rapidly, meaning that the cost of everything from groceries to gas and housing is climbing rapidly right now, stretching budgets thin. Other economic hurdles are looming, too, like a tough job market and high borrowing rates. So, whether it's used to cover higher living costs, pay down credit card balances or rebuild savings after an unexpected expense, those extra hours are providing people with a much-needed boost to their household budgets.

At the same time, many borrowers are carrying significant debt, even as compound interest racks up quickly at today's high average rates. While many borrowers can still keep up with the minimum payments, some have fallen far enough behind on their debt that they're no longer just dealing with phone calls and letters about their unpaid obligations. They're facing more serious collection actions, like bank levies and wage garnishment instead. And, when wage garnishment enters the picture, money can be taken directly from a paycheck to recoup what's owed, which can cause major financial issues for borrowers.

But while a portion of your regular paycheck can be withheld to satisfy certain debts, do overtime earnings occupy a gray area, or are they also fair game for garnishment? If you're putting in extra hours to get ahead, it's worth understanding how those wages may be treated during the garnishment process.

Learn how to get rid of your high-rate debt before a garnishment starts.

Can overtime pay be garnished by a debt collector?

In most cases, yes, your overtime pay can be garnished by a debt collector. Under federal law, the term "earnings" is defined broadly. It covers wages, salaries, commissions, bonuses and overtime pay. From a garnishment standpoint, the extra money you earn on time-and-a-half is treated no differently than the base hourly rate it's built on.

That doesn't mean a debt collector can take all of it, though. Garnishment limits are calculated on your disposable earnings, which is the money that remains after legally required deductions like federal and state taxes and Social Security. For most consumer debts — think credit cards, medical bills and personal loans — a creditor can garnish the lesser of two figures: 25% of your disposable earnings, or the amount by which your disposable earnings exceed 30 times the federal minimum wage (currently $7.25 an hour, which works out to $217.50 per week).

Here's where overtime changes the math, though. Because those extra overtime hours raise your gross and therefore your disposable earnings, they can push more dollars into the garnishable zone. The maximum percentage cap still applies, so a debt collector can't suddenly take half your check. However, a bigger paycheck generally means a bigger garnishment in raw dollar terms.

A few important caveats apply, though. For ordinary consumer debts, a debt collector almost always needs a court judgment before garnishing anything. Certain obligations also follow stricter rules and higher ceilings. For example, child and spousal support can reach 50% to 60% of disposable earnings, defaulted federal student loans allow administrative garnishment of up to 15% and unpaid taxes follow a different levy formula. Several of those don't require a court order at all.

State law can also impact the outcome. A handful of states — including Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and South Carolina — largely prohibit wage garnishment for most consumer debts, even after a creditor wins a judgment. What that means is that the money earned by working overtime might be fully accessible in one state and effectively off-limits in another.

Learn more about the debt relief options you qualify for now.

How to stop the wage garnishment process before it starts

The frustrating reality of wage garnishment is that it tends to hit hardest when you can least afford it — and working more hours can deepen the bite rather than ease it. That's why addressing the underlying debt, ideally before a creditor secures a judgment against you in court, is often the more logical fix.

Luckily, several debt relief paths can help. One option is debt settlement, which involves negotiating with your creditors to settle for less than the full balance owed, which could, in turn, resolve the account before it escalates to a lawsuit. A debt management plan, which is typically arranged through a credit counseling agency, is another option. With this route, the goal is to consolidate payments into one monthly obligation while reducing your interest rates and fees.

Debt consolidation is yet another route to consider. With this approach, you can roll multiple high-rate balances into a single, lower-rate payment, simplifying repayment and freeing up cash flow. Or, in more severe cases, filing for bankruptcy could make the most sense. With a bankruptcy, you can halt most garnishments via an automatic stay, which goes into effect the moment you file.

The common thread here, though, is the timing. Once a judgment is entered and garnishment begins, your options narrow and your leverage shrinks. Reaching out to a reputable debt relief professional while the account is still in collections, rather than in court, gives you more time to find a resolution that protects your income.

The bottom line

Overtime pay isn't off-limits to debt collectors. Under federal rules, it's part of the earnings a creditor can garnish once they've won a judgment and longer hours can mean a larger garnishment in dollar terms, though the percentage cap stays the same. And, while the rules vary widely by debt type and by state, you typically have multiple options to consider to deal with the issue. Before you decide on a route, though, make sure you do your homework and choose a debt relief strategy that aligns with your unique financial situation. That way, you can keep more of your hard-earned wages where they belong: in your own pocket.