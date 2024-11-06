We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Carrying around credit card debt can feel like a heavy burden, especially in today's economic environment. Not only is the average American carrying a card balance of nearly $8,000, but the current average credit card rate now surpasses 23%. At that rate, the interest charges can compound quickly, causing your balance to grow. Should your credit card debt balloon too much over time, there may come a time when you can't afford to make your monthly payments.

But if you stop paying and the debt is charged off and sold to a collection agency, you could find yourself navigating an even more complex financial situation. Every year, millions of Americans face credit card charge-offs, a process that occurs when credit card companies determine that a debt is unlikely to be collected and write it off as a loss on their books. This doesn't mean the debt disappears, though. Rather, it typically marks the beginning of a new chapter in the debt collection process.

If your charged-off debt has been sold to a debt collector, knowing what to expect can help you make an informed decision on what to do next. Below, we'll explain what to know if your charged-off card debt is now owned by a debt collection agency.

What happens when a credit card charge-off is sold to a debt collector?

While it can vary, credit card charge-offs typically happen after six months of missed payments. At this point, the original creditor may decide to sell the debt to a third-party collection agency for pennies on the dollar. The credit card company recovers some portion of the debt through this sale, and in return, the debt collection agency owns the right to pursue the full amount owed, plus any applicable interest and fees allowed by law.

In other words, the sale of the charged-off debt does not erase the debt; rather, it simply changes the party responsible for collecting it. And because debt collectors purchase charged-off accounts at a fraction of their face value, often paying as little as $0.04 to $0.08 on the dollar, they typically profit if they recover any amount from you during the collections process.

Once a debt collector owns your debt, they can contact you directly to arrange repayment. Typically, these collection efforts begin with phone calls, letters and potentially emails or texts. Under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), though, debt collectors are bound by certain legal restrictions, including the times and methods they can use to contact you. This law also gives you the right to request verification of the debt, meaning the debt collector must prove that you owe the debt and that they are authorized to collect it.

Both the charge-off status and the debt's sale to a collector can significantly impact your credit. Charge-offs appear as negative marks on your credit report, typically lasting for up to seven years from the date of the first missed payment. The collection agency may also legally report the debt, adding another mark on your credit. This compounding effect can make it harder to improve your credit score, secure new lines of credit or obtain loans. However, resolving the debt can help begin the process of credit recovery.

What options do I have for dealing with a credit card charge-off?

If your debt has been sold to a collector, several options are available to you. First, you can opt to pay off the debt in full. While paying the balance doesn't immediately remove the charge-off or collection entry from your credit report, it can update the status to "paid," which may slightly improve your credit score and make future creditors more likely to consider your application.

Another option is to negotiate a debt settlement, where you agree to pay a reduced amount of the total debt. Because debt collectors typically purchase charged-off accounts for a fraction of their original value, they may be willing to settle the debt for less than you owe. If you choose this route, make sure to get the terms in writing, confirming that they will report the debt as "settled" or "paid as agreed" to the credit bureaus.

You also have the right to dispute the debt if you believe it is inaccurate, the amount is wrong or you don't recognize the debt. You can request validation from the debt collector, requiring them to prove that you owe the debt and that they have the legal right to collect it. If they cannot provide proper documentation, you can dispute the entry with the credit bureaus, which may remove the debt from your credit report.

The bottom line

Dealing with a credit card charge-off being sold to a debt collector can feel overwhelming, but understanding the process and your options can empower you to make a plan that minimizes damage to your credit and helps you resolve the debt on favorable terms. Whether through repayment, negotiation or dispute, taking informed action can set you on the path to financial recovery.