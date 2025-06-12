Sen. Alex Padilla forcibly removed from news conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Los Angeles Thursday morning providing an update on immigration operations and protests in the area, when she was interrupted by Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla, who was then forcibly removed from the room.

Noem was describing what she called the "burdensome leadership" of California's governor and the mayor of Los Angeles, when Padilla interrupted and attempted to ask a question before being pushed from the room. He could be heard yelling, "I'm Sen. Alex Padilla and I have questions for the secretary," as he was escorted out of the room.

Before the interruption, Noem was discussing increasing immigration operations in the area and claimed that Homeland Security agents were staying to "liberate the city socialist and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country."

She was asked by a reporter about the incident, and clarified that she does not know the senator and that he did not request a meeting with her.

"When I leave here, I'll have a conversation with him and find out really what his concerns were," Noem said. "I think everyone in America would agree that wasn't appropriate."

Gov. Gavin Newsom quickly reacted to the situation, describing Padilla on X as "one of the most decent people" he knows.

"This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control," Newsom wrote.

The secretary's visit comes almost a week after demonstrations in LA turned into violent confrontations between protesters and law enforcement officers. The attacks led to President Trump deploying National Guard and U.S. Marine troops to the area, which local leaders have criticized as the reason for the escalation.

Noem has supported Mr. Trump's decision to federalize troops, saying they are meant to help "keep peace" and "law and order." She has also said that anyone involved in harming law enforcement officers will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.