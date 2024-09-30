"Rust" armorer's involuntary manslaughter conviction upheld in fatal on set shooting by Alec Baldwin

An involuntary manslaughter conviction against the armorer in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust" was upheld by a New Mexico judge on Monday.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for providing dummy and blank rounds to the movie set, sought to dismiss her conviction or convene a new trial in the shooting death, alleging misconduct and suppression of evidence by law enforcement. She filed her request days after Baldwin's own trial over the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set outside Santa Fe collapsed due to withheld evidence.

Gutierrez-Reed was convicted by a jury in March in a trial overseen by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, who later sentenced her to the maximum 18-month penalty. Gutierrez-Reed already has an appeal of her involuntary manslaughter conviction pending in a higher court.

"Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed stands by her defense team during her involuntary manslaughter trial on March 5, 2024. Jim Weber / AP

Prosecutors blamed Gutierrez-Reed for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of "Rust" and for failing to follow basic gun safety protocols.

Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys argued that her case should be reconsidered because prosecutors failed to share evidence that might have been exculpatory.

She was acquitted at trial of allegations she tampered with evidence in the "Rust" investigation. Gutierrez-Reed also has pleaded not guilty to a separate felony charge that she allegedly carried a gun into a bar in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where firearms are prohibited. A proposed plea agreement is awaiting court review.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for "Rust," was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.