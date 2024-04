"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed sentenced to 18 months in prison Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the "Rust" Western film armorer who last month was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting of the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for her part in the 2021 incident. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson breaks down the sentencing.