Trump envoy Steve Witkoff is in Russia, Kremlin says

By Duarte Dias

/ CBS News

U.S special envoy Steve Witkoff has traveled to Russia on Friday, according to the Kremlin.

Flightradar24 appears to show the plane that's been used by President Trump's envoy arrived in St Petersburg Friday morning.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff on Feb. 18, 2025.  EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP

The trip comes a day after a dual U.S.-Russian national, Ksenia Karelina, who had been sentenced to 12 years in prison in Russia, was exchanged for Arthur Petrov, who was accused of forming a global smuggling spy ring.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

