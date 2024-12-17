Ukraine claims it's behind Moscow blast that killed head of Russia's nuclear defense forces

Ambassador Oksana Markarova says Ukraine is "not asking for other troops"

Moscow — The head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defense Forces, Lt. General Igor Kirillov, was killed along with his deputy early Tuesday in an explosion in Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee said.

Agence France-Presse and the Reuters news agency each cite a sourse in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) as saying the SBU killed Kirillov in a special operation.

The claim couldn't be independently verified. It wasn't clear whether both agencies were citing the same source.

An explosive device hidden in an electronic scooter went off outside a residential building as the two men left the structure, AFP cites Russian investigators as saying.

A body is seen at the scene of an explosion in Moscow that killed the commander of the Russian armed forces' chemical, biological and radiation defense troops, Igor Kirillov, and his deputy, on Dec. 17, 2024, according to the Russian Investigative Committee. ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP via Getty Images

The bomb was triggered remotely and had the power equivalent to roughly 300 grams of TNT, Russian state news agency Tass reported, citing unnamed sources in the emergency services.

"Investigators, forensic experts and operational services are working at the scene," committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement. "Investigative and search activities are being carried out to establish all the circumstances around this crime."

She also said the Kremlin was treating it as a terrorist attack.

A view of scene of a Dec. 17, 2024 explosion that killed the commander of the Russian military's chemical, biological and radiation defense troops, Igor Kirillov, and his deputy, according to the Russian Investigative Committee. ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP via Getty Images

The committee carries out responsible major investigations in Russia.

Kirillov was under sanctions from several countries including the U.K. and Canada for his role in Ukraine.

Kirillov was sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court on Dec. 16 for the use of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine during Russia's military operation in Ukraine that started in Feb. 2022.

In this screengrab from AFPTV footage, Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Defense Ministry's radiological, biological and chemical protection unit, speaks at a press briefing in June 2018. AFPTV / AFP via Getty Images

The SBU has said it has recorded more than 4,800 uses of chemical weapons on the battlefield since February 2022, particularly K-1 combat grenades.

During the almost 3-year operation, Russia has made small but steady adds to the nearly one-fifth of Ukraine it already controls.

Kirillov had been in his post since April 2017, AFP notes.