Russia says suspect detained in killing of Gen. Igor Kirillov, head of Russian chemical weapons unit

Moscow — Russia's security service said Wednesday that it had detained a suspect in the killing of a senior general in a Moscow bomb blast. The suspect was described as an Uzbek citizen whom the agency said had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence services.

Ukrainian security sources told CBS News on Monday that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was behind the explosion that killed Lt. General Igor Kirillov. The claim couldn't be independently verified, but Russian officials quickly vowed to take revenge against Ukraine's leaders.

Russia's Federal Security Service didn't name the suspect, but it said he was born in 1995. According to an FSB statement, the suspect said he was recruited by Ukrainian special services.

In this screengrab from an AFPTV footage, Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Defense Ministry's radiological, biological and chemical protection unit, speaks at a press briefing in June 2018. AFPTV / AFP via Getty Images

"Kirillov was a war criminal and an absolutely legitimate target, since he gave orders to use prohibited chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military," an informed source in the SBU asserted to CBS News. "Such an inglorious end awaits everyone who kills Ukrainians. Retribution for war crimes is inevitable."

Kirillov was killed by a bomb hidden in an electric scooter outside his apartment building in Moscow, a day after Ukraine's security service leveled criminal charges against him. His assistant also died in the attack.

The FSB said the suspect had been promised a reward of $100,000 and permission to move to a European Union country in exchange for killing Kirillov. It said that, acting on instructions from Ukraine, the suspect traveled to Moscow, where he picked up a homemade explosive device. He then placed the device on an electric scooter and parked it at the entrance of the residential building where Kirillov lived.

The suspect then rented a car to monitor the location and set up a camera that livestreamed video from the scene to his handlers in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. When Kirillov was seen leaving the building, the suspect detonated the bomb.

According to the FSB's statement, the suspect faces "a sentence of up to life imprisonment."

Kirillov, 54, was the chief of the Russian military's radiological, biological and chemical protection forces. Either Kirillov himself or his military unit were sanctioned by several countries, including the U.S., Britain and Canada, for the alleged use of chemical weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine. On Monday, Ukraine's SBU had opened a criminal investigation against him, accusing him of directing the use of banned chemical weapons.

A body is seen covered on the ground after an explosion that killed Lt. General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's nuclear, chemical and biological weapons unit, and his assistant, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 17, 2024. Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS

Ukraine's SBU has said it recorded more than 4,800 occasions when Russia used chemical weapons on the battlefield since President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion in February 2022. In May, the U.S. State Department announced sanctions against Kirillov's unit, saying the U.S. had recorded the use of chloropicrin, a poison gas first deployed in World War I, against Ukrainian troops.

Russia has denied using any chemical weapons in Ukraine and, in turn, has accused Kyiv of using toxic agents in combat, and Kirillov was allegedly behind the spread of that propaganda.

Kirillov, who had been in his post since April 2017, was accused by the U.S. government of helping to spread disinformation about biological weapons and research.

In March 2023, about a year into Russia's full-scale invasion, the U.S. State Department said Kirillov had "significantly increased his media engagement" to issue repeated, baseless claims that the U.S. government had been involved in creating both the mpox virus and COVID-19, and that the U.S. "is developing biological weapons able to selectively target ethnic groups."

"The U.S. Government is concerned that this false narrative may be a prelude for a false-flag operation, where Russia itself uses biological, chemical, or nuclear weapons in Ukraine, and then attempts to blame it on Ukraine and/or the United States," the State Department said at the time.

A view of the scene after Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, chief of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Defense Troops, and his assistant were killed in an explosion in Moscow on December 17, 2024. Sefa Karacan / Anadolu via Getty Images

The bomb used in Tuesday's attack was triggered remotely, according to Russian news reports. Images from the scene showed shattered windows and scorched brickwork.

Russia's top state investigative agency said it's looking into Kirillov's death as a case of terrorism, and officials in Moscow vowed to punish Ukraine.