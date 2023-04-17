U.S. ambassador visits Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russian prison

Moscow — U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said Monday that she had visited detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich in a Moscow prison more than two weeks after he was arrested on a reporting assignment and accused of spying for the U.S. government.

"I visited The Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich today at Lefortovo Prison — the first time we've been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago. He is in good health and remains strong," the U.S. embassy quoted Tracy as saying on Twitter.

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy is pictured outside the Moscow City Court following the verdict in the case against a Russian opposition figure, Vladimir Kara-Murza, on treason charges, April 17, 2023. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty

The Biden administration formally determined a week ago that Gershkovich had been "wrongfully detained." The designation elevated his case in the U.S. government hierarchy and means a dedicated State Department office will take the lead on securing his release.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the determination, saying he condemned the arrest and Russia's repression of independent media.

"Today, Secretary Blinken made a determination that Evan Gershkovich is wrongfully detained by Russia," the department said in a statement at the time. "Journalism is not a crime. We condemn the Kremlin's continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth."

Evan Gershkovich Wall Street Journal

Russian authorities arrested Gershkovich, 31, in Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth-largest city, on March 29. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying — charges that both his family and his employer, along with U.S. government officials, vehemently deny.

Ambassador Tracy's meeting with Gershkovich came as the senior U.S. envoy condemned in another statement the 25-year prison sentenced handed to a Russian activist and journalist on Monday. Long-time Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza was handed the record-long sentence on treason charges for making comments last year condemning Russia's war on Ukraine.