Family of Evan Gershkovich, Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, speaks out Evan Gershkovich's family is speaking out in an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal. Gershkovich, a reporter for the media outlet, was arrested last month in Russia and charged with espionage. The U.S. government denies the accusation and is calling for his immediate release. Shelby Holliday, a senior video producer for the Journal, spoke with Gershkovich's family about his detention and discussed the interview with Vladimir Duthiers and Lilia Luciano.