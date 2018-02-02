Rose McGowan says another Hollywood power player sexually abused her

Rose McGowan says she's ready to name another Hollywood power player who allegedly sexual abused her. On Thursday, during a discussion at New York's 92nd Street Y with Ronan Farrow, McGowan said the man, whom she has not yet named, committed statutory rape against her when she was 15.

McGowan did not name the man on Thursday, though she said she was generally ready to do so, reports HuffPost.

"In general, sure. Right now at this moment? I've had a big day," McGowan said.

But the actress, who was one of the most vocal accusers against Harvey Weinstein and has began a crusade against sexual abusers in Hollywood, did drop several hints.

"Let me tell you, he worked for my rapist and won Oscars. Let me tell you, this man picked me up when I was 15 years old," she said. McGowan said she worked at a talent agency and told them she was older, though it's unclear what age she gave the man. She said the man took her home, and they had sex.

She said that for a long time she never considered the encounter statutory rape, since she found the man attractive and the sex was consensual. But she said she began to reconsider the incident two weeks after the Weinstein story broke.

During her discussion at 92Y, where she was talking about her new book, "Brave," McGowan said that she is afraid of getting assasinated.

"I know that people like me get killed," she said. McGowan added that she believes someone was paid to obtain her hotel room number recently.

The actress has not been afraid to burn bridges in her crusade, slamming the Time's Up movement, Meryl Streep, and former "Charmed" co-star Alyssa Milano, among others.

McGowan also has a docu-series on E! called "Citizen Rose," which shows McGowan behind the scenes as she speaks out against alleged abusers.